Double gold medal delight for Buxton's Abbie Wood at British Swimming Championships

The Buxton swimmer, 23, came out on top in a thrilling battle with fellow Olympic star Freya Anderson to take the freestyle title on Tuesday night, before following that up with her breaststroke win 24 hours later where she led from the front and controlled her pace well to comfortably take gold ahead of Lily Booker and Kara Hanlon.

European gold medallist Wood, who is coached by David Hemmings in Loughborough, said: “I definitely can't be too annoyed, I'm just trying to get my race process when I'm out on my own without Molly [Renshaw] pushing me on like last year. So it's just trying to figure out my own race plan and keep building from there for each competition for the rest of the season.

“I think I can critique myself far too much in the race. I feel like when I'm in a race like the 200m free I get carried away with the race and that's when I find my best flow.

Abbie Wood is pictured at the British Swimming Championships at Pond's Forge.

"When I'm on my own, I definitely critique every single stroke and probably tear myself apart a bit. It's just part of learning, especially in this event.

“I just have to get used to a busy programme too. The body is hurting a bit, but I've got a day off tomorrow, so that's nice!”

Wood was then third fastest in the heats for the 100m breaststroke on Friday, the final due to take place at 6pm.