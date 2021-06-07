Double gold for Olympics-bound Abbie Wood in Glasgow

Abbie Wood after winning the women's 400m IM final during the British Swimming Glasgow Meet. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

The event at the Tollcross International Sports Centre saw finals staged in the morning and heats in the evening, as will be the case at the Games in Tokyo which begin next month.

Wood, 22, produced the fourth-fastest time in the world this year to win the 200m individual medley in 2:09.24.

She won in a time that would have seen her go one better than the silver medal she won at the European Championships in Budapest, 0.75 seconds quicker than the time set by the winner that day, Anastasia Gorbenko.

Wood, who is coached by Dave Hemmings at Loughborough University, said: “I think it was tough for everyone to get up, my only goal was just to go faster than last night [the heats] – I did that and so it’s putting good practice in for Tokyo.

“You can’t have excuses because everyone’s in the same boat, it’s about who has prepared the best – and British Swimming putting on morning finals is preparing the team really well.

“By the time I got to the 200IM final in Budapest, it was my ninth race.

“I love stepping up for the team, but I’ve not had chance to do the 200IM at the start of a meet yet, which is probably why that was a bit quicker.

“It’s nice to see where I am when I’m not done in by lots of races like I had done at Europeans. It set the meet off in a nice way.”

Wood then doubled up on that success by taking the 400m IM crown too, finishing in 4:39.96, having recorded 4:38.20 in the prelims the previous night.

In winning, she beat three-time Olympian Hannah Miley who finished some four seconds behind.

To add to her gold medals, Wood also weighed in with a silver in the 200m breaststroke final, finishing a second behind her friend and Loughborough University team-mate Molly Renshaw.

Prior to the Olympic Games, the GB swimmers will have a two-week training camp in Japan.