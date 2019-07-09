Dinting stretch their lead after surprise defeat for Broadbottom

Determined Dinting strengthened their hand at the top of the First Division in the Derbyshire and Cheshire League with a 77-run win at Dove Holes.

Good batting by Martyn Knight, who made 59, including two sixes and seven fours, and Tom Wyche, who hit 41, including four sixes, enabled Dinting to post a total of 206-7.

They then bowled out the hosts for 129, with both Smit Mehta (4-10 in 4.5 overs) and Mark Stringer (4-50 in ten overs) bagging four wickets.

Dinting now top the table by 16 points from second-placed Broadbottom, who slid to a surprise 62-run defeat at home to Mottram.

They were favourites to win after dismissing the visitors for 133, despite from 40 from Oliver Andrew. Orson Cummings took 4-39 from 11.2 overs and Joe Riley 3-44 from ten overas.

But Broadbottom collapsed to 71 all out in reply as Mottram’s four-man bowling attack of Andrew, Michael Scott, Ryan Filton and Jamie Kay ran through their line-up.

There was also a reverse for third-placed Woodley, who were given the runaround by Hayfield, conceding a huge total of 299-7 and going down by 87 runs.

Half-centuries for skipper Anthony Ebbrell (71no, ten fours), Hershelle Poggonpoel (63, one six and seven fours) and opener George Wood (59, one six and six fours) propelled Hayfield to just shy of 300.

All-rounder Poggonpoel then took 4-65 and James Adamson 4-60 as Woodley were bowled out for 212 in reply.

The day’s remaining top-flight fixture resulted in an exciting game between the bottom two teams in the division, Whaley Bridge and New Mills, which the hosts won by 11 runs.

Whaley Bridge looked set for a big total when openers Henry Holden (73, ten fours) and Michael Madden (29) put on 84 for the first wicket.

But they slid to 183 all out, despite 31 from Michael Slack, against tremendous bowling from Michael Birchenall, who returned 6-31 in ten overs.

That gave New Mills a chance and they eased to 149-3 in the hands of Callum Firth (56, eight fours) and Daniel Holmes (42, one six and three fours) until a collapse saw them lose their last seven wickets for only 23 runs.

In Division Two, only nine points separate the top three after a defeat for former leaders Tinwistle enabled victorious Newton and Stalybridge St Paul’s to leapfrog them.

Tintwistle lost by 46 runs at Hadfield, whose total of 237-6 included 80 from skipper Jonathan Tranter.

Newton defeated Buxworth by seven wickets after rolling out the visiotors for just 101. And Stalybridge beat Old Glossop by four wickets, despite being set a stiff target of 233.