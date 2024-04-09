​Derbyshire’s County Championship opener with Gloucestershire is washed out

The Derbyshire squad were frustrated in their attempts to start the season.

Weeks of rain leading up to the match followed by more bad weather over the four days left the County Ground outfield saturated and unfit for first-class cricket.

After more rain on Sunday night, umpires Ian Blackwell and Neil Pratt called the match off after an inspection at 9.45am on Monday morning.

It’s the first time a county championship game at Derby has been abandoned without a ball bowled since the match against Nottinghamshire was washed out in May 1981.

Both teams take eight points from the abandonment and will now hope for better weather in their next fixtures with Gloucestershire hosting Yorkshire at Bristol and Derbyshire facing Glamorgan at Cardiff on Friday.

Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur said: “It’s incredibly frustrating. We work and work for the start of the season and then we don’t get on so it’s very deflating. Everything about the last four days has been very frustrating.

“But we kind of had an idea going into this game, you didn’t have to be a rocket scientist to walk out there and think you might not get on.

“So we are going to train now and get some good time into the bowlers and get another spell into them. The batters have hit so many balls in the last couple of days indoors and we need them to test their defence outdoors so we are going to do that and give them a good training session.

“We’ll have a day off tomorrow, the boys need to mentally refresh, then come in Wednesday and we’ll train again and then we will be ready to go down to Cardiff.”

Gloucestershire head coach Mark Alleyne said: “I was only saying to the players today that you normally play all these games in your heads and talk about outcomes and things that might and might not happen but I must admit not playing four days wasn’t on my radar.