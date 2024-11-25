Derbyshire T20 Vitality Blast fixtures are revealed

Derbyshire Falcons will be targeting a Finals Day appearance in 2025.

Derbyshire Falcons Men’s & Women’s 2025 Vitality Blast fixtures have been revealed.

Falcons Men will kick off their T20 campaign against Leicestershire at The Uptonsteel County Ground on Friday 30 May, while Jon Dyson’s Falcons Women will begin against Yorkshire at Headingley on Sunday 1 June.

Cricket’s most explosive format returns to The County Ground on Wednesday 4 June, with the visit of Northamptonshire Steelbacks, before the East Midlands Derby with Notts Outlaws on Friday 6 June, as part of a double-header with The Blaze, who take on Essex.

Mickey Arthur’s Falcons Men head to Queen’s Park to face Yorkshire Vikings on Sunday 6 July to round off a packed Chesterfield Festival of Cricket, with the Falcons Women taking on Worcestershire Rapids on Saturday 28 June, and The Blaze facing Hampshire on Friday 4 July.

Building on the success of the previous two Blast Off events, the Falcons Men will face Leicestershire Foxes at Edgbaston on Saturday 14 June, as part of the brand new Midlands Mania double-header, the annual flagship T20 event in the region, with Birmingham Bears taking on Notts Outlaws later in the day.

More women’s cricket will be played at The County Ground & Queen’s Park than ever before in 2025, with Derbyshire Falcons Women and The Blaze set to play six T20 fixtures across Derby and Chesterfield. Both sides will be aiming for a place in the knockout stages, having each lifted T20 silverware in 2024.

The County Ground will host its second double-header of the summer on Friday 18 July , when Falcons Women face Northamptonshire , before Falcons Men end their Vitality Blast North Group stage against Birmingham Bears.

The Falcons Women close out their Vitality Blast group stage by hosting Leicestershire Women at The County Ground on Sunday 20 July.