Jack Massey in ring action

The date was announced today (Monday) and Massey expects to have his challenger confirmed by the end of the week.

Massey saw off Belgian Bilal Laggoune in just three rounds in a career-best performance at a packed-out Whites Hotel in Bolton in November.

“I am buzzing, I can't wait. I'm really looking forward to it,” he said.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It's back at Bolton too where I won the title, so it's exciting.

“We have had the date pencilled in for quite a while but it was just about getting things over the line and getting everything sorted with the venue. It's all ready to go now.

“The opponent is still being worked on but it should be confirmed this week.

“They have got to be up there in the world rankings, so it's not going to be an easy fight. But we will get the job done.”

He added: “I had a nice Christmas after the fight, let my hair down a bit, then it was straight back into the gym in the New Year getting ready to defend it.

“It has put a big target on my back now. Having the IBO world title, you have got to stay ready for whatever pops up.

Massey was roared on by over 500 travelling fans last time and said: “I will certainly sell a few tickets again.

“The date was only posted today (Monday) and I have had plenty of people come on already wanting tickets.”

November opponent Laggoune was the more experienced man with just two losses in 29 outings, but Massey boxed patiently from the first bell as he became the only man to stop his rival and achieve his childhood dream of becoming world champion in the process.

Now with a record of 19-1, with 10 KOs, 28-year-old Massey can look forward to title defences, unification bouts, or potentially both this year.

“I am looking at possibly three fights this year, probably looking to defend this title twice and then maybe look at another world title in a big, big fight. It's going to be a good year,” he said.

For anyone unable to get to Bolton, the fight will be shown on the Fightzone app – for free.