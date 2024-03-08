​Dame Sarah Storey to become Lancashire president​​​​​​​

Dame Sarah Storey at Emirates Old Trafford.

Following significant discussion and consideration of suitable candidates, the Board unanimously supported the nomination of Britain’s most decorated Paralympian for the role, which has a two-year term.

The board has been seeking to identify a member with in-depth understanding of women’s elite sport which has been a notable gap in the club’s skills matrix. Lancashire Cricket also wanted to find a president who is respected across the North West and nationwide. Dame Sarah, from Disley, certainly fits this bill.

She also now serves as active travel commissioner for Greater Manchester and a visiting professor at Manchester Metropolitan University, and these skills will also be important at board level. She will follow in the footsteps of Sir Howard Bernstein who has reached the end of his term, after a decade of excellent service to the county in the role.

Dame Sarah will be formally nominated at the club’s AGM in May, where the election for the post will go forward to members for ratification.

Commenting on Dame Sarah’s nomination, Lancashire Cricket chair, Andy Anson OBE, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Dame Sarah Storey has accepted the board’s nomination as the club’s new president.

“Sarah is an outstanding candidate for the presidency. With a peerless record as Britain's most successful Paralympian, she is an inspirational presence who has a proven track-record in high-performance elite sport and as a strategic advisor in a variety of public-facing roles.

“The board looks forward to Dame Sarah’s nomination going forward to a members’ vote at the Annual General Meeting and working together over the next two years. Having someone of Dame Sarah’s calibre and first-hand experience of high-performance elite sport on board will offer invaluable support to both our men’s and women’s squads.”

Dame Sarah Storey added, “It is an incredible honour to have been asked by the Lancashire Cricket Board to become the club’s next President and follow in Sir Howard’s significant footsteps.

“As a kid, I recall many happy memories watching the Red Rose with my family. As a member and fan, to have this opportunity to serve this great club and bring my experience to bear is very exciting.

“The next two years – and beyond – are going to be hugely exciting for everyone connected with Lancashire Cricket. From my perspective, I know how keen the club is to win silverware and I’m also hugely encouraged to see the women’s game continue to grow at pace. I also want to support the Club in its objective to make Lancashire Cricket the most welcoming and inclusive cricket club in the country.

