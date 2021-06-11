Dame Sarah Storey successfully defends title at UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships

“It feels good to cross the finish line in first place,” she said. “It’s obviously been a bit of a strange few months, it’s my first trip abroad since February last year and it’s great to finish with a gold medal.

“The course is entirely on the Estoril motor circuit so it’s out and back in each direction, so you’ll get a really great tail wind in one direction and then a terrible headwind in another, plus the corners are quite unpredictable so all the training I’ve done in Lanzorote over the years has certainly helped me.”