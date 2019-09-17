Dame Sarah Storey strikes gold again as Katie Toft takes second silver at UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships

Dame Sarah Storey added to her collection of world titles on a dramatic day three at the UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in Emmen, the Netherlands.

The Disley cyclist added to her victory in Thursday’s time trial to complete the seventh double of her astonishing career by winning the nine-lap road race, as team-mate Crystal Lane-Wright crashed on the final corner.

The two Britons were part of a strong breakaway group, but the race came back together somewhat as the pace dropped in the final stages.

But Storey positioned herself perfectly going into the finishing straight, and – as other riders went down - swept to victory, leading home Germany’s Kirsten Brachtendorf and the USA’s Samantha Bosco.

Storey said: “I’m so chuffed to cross the line first – to win a second gold medal this week is something I genuinely didn’t expect; it wasn’t a selective course and it was a slow, quite tactical race.”

Meanwhile, fellow High Peak cyclist, Katie Toft (WC1) won her second silver of the championships, finishing behind China’s Wangwei Qian as she did in Thursday’s time trial.

Riding with the C2 and C3 categories, both riders admirably stayed with the bunch until deep into the seven-lap race, but it was the Chinese rider who finished the stronger to take gold with the Chinley cyclist taking silver.