Dame Sarah Storey claims 15th Paralympic gold, Maddie Thompson targets medal

Dame Sarah Storey. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

The 43-year-old cyclist began in sensational style in Tokyo, retaining the C5 3,000m individual pursuit title she won in Rio five years ago.

Dame Sarah, from Disley, also broke the world record in the qualifying rounds, while competing at her eighth Paralympics.

She began her sporting career as a swimmer before switching to cycling in 2005.

Paralympian Maddie Thompson is also hoping to return from Tokyo with a medal.

The 26-year-old, from Hope Valley, is co-captaining of the British wheelchair basketball team.

Thompson led the scoring with 11 points as GB were beaten in their opening fixture, losing out 73-54 to Canada this morning.

They face Japan in the early hours of tomorrow.

Thompson was part of the team which finished fourth at Rio 2016 - and this time she is hoping to return with a medal.

“It’s an honour to be co-captain and will add an extra dynamic to my abilities on the court," she told The Buxton Advertiser last month.

"But our main focus is to unite as a team and to go at least one better than the fourth place the team earned in Rio in 2016.