Cote Heath are too good while Trades Hall march on

Buxton Bowls League latest.

Homester Tony Atkin had his hands full with Joy Rundle before he got out to 19 while Steve Bailey and Graham Riley fought out the kitty.

Trades Hall’s march continued as Hadfield called. They had a full house with heavy hitting given from Brett Chapman, Martin Beard and Keith Wardle while Geoff Sharpe was best for Hadfield.

Kathy Burns and Mick Wood were the Buxton Park B players who entered the winning enclosure when Fairfield B made the short journey. The visitors took the spoils as Harry Jones, Stewart Jackson and Janet Phillips all eased home.

Chapel Park B had six out of eight winners when entertaining Buxton Park A. Phil Brown was top man but they only just edged the win when visitors Dennis Chadwick and Trevor Gunner ran riot.

Bradwell had a solid performance at Peak Dale B. Liz Rumsey, Shea Dyson and Angela Adams were at the top of their game for the visitors while Rex Hallows and Rod Leach were the homesters who tasted success.

In the Division Two Last Man Standing race it's down to three - Dan Beard, Keith Wardle and Trevor Byatte.

In Division One, Chapel Park A racked up nine winners at Whaley Bridge B. Stuart Reilly was the sole home player to stem the tide while Phil and Gaz Clapham, John Hall Colin Parrott and Nick Thorpe left their opponents a long way back.

Fairfield A saw off the challenge of visitors Whaley Bridge A. Gaz Hobdey, Stuart Sutton and Terry Redfern all eased home while for the Whaley side Rick Slack and Mark Whelan were the best.

Birch Hall had a nine chalks win over Youlgrave courtesy of good wins from Ryan Bancroft and Joan Carrick which just outscored Tony Carter's effort for the visitors.

The game of the night was the John Bancroft/Richard Partridge clash won by Richard at 19, thus ending John's unbeaten record and knocking him out of the Last Man Standing race which gave the prize to Peak Dale A block Richard Briddon, who put another tick in the win column at Tideswell.