Christian Iddon had 5th, 6th and 11th place finishes in round three of the British Superbike Championships. Pic: Michael Hallam.

Christian Iddon and his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki made good progress at round 3 of the British Superbike Championship with 5th, 6th and 11th place finishes.

After a long break for the roads season, the British Championship kicked back into action at the Norfolk based venue with scorching temperatures and even hotter on track action.

It was clear from the first practice that Iddon and his ZX10RR were working well together and after scoring a season best qualifying result, Christian was able to follow it up with a current season best race finish with 5th position.

Expectations were high as Sunday rolled around and although a 6th position in the sprint race was another solid performance, it was more of a battle than had been expected.

Iddon rounded out the weekend with 11th in the final feature race after a race long intense battle for a top ten position.

Iddon said: "This has been a good weekend for us and we have made clear progress with the bike and my feeling with the Kawasaki. The team worked hard to come up with a set up that we could roll out for free practice and it seemed to work well for me. The whole of Friday practice was great and we worked methodically to slowly improve the bike and my riding.

"Qualifying well certainly helped me as that has been a struggle this year so to get out near the front and battle hard to take 5th in the first race was good. I felt so strong on the bike and felt I could put it where I wanted to. We have some weaknesses that I don't think we can get around but the strong points of our bike were clear to see.

"I genuinely believed that a podium was possible come Sunday and after a great start I was in prime position to do just that but I just didn't have the sensation and honestly all of Sunday was a struggle for me. As much as we continued to improve, our competitors improved more and I was disappointed to leave with the final race result.

"All in all though there are many positives to take. We have a test before the next race so we are looking to improve the overall package and keep this positive progression towards the front on track. Iddon now sits ninth in the Championship standings with the next round of the series at Knockhill on the 4th to 6th July.