The 37-year-old Pejsar's record shows 19 wins with 15 knockouts along with 12 losses.

But he has won four of his last five fights to earn this shot at the title.

His only defeat in this run came against Kosovo's Armend 'The Bombadier' Xhoxhaj when fighting for the vacant Global Boxing Union World Cruiserweight and WBF World Cruiserweight titles.

Jack Massey - ready for his first title defence.

Pejsar is no stranger to Massey, who said: “I know quite a lot about him actually as I have shared the ring with him in the past a few years ago.

“He was training down at Hattons Gym over here and we did a bit of sparring together.

“He is a good, solid opponent. He is a dangerous fighter. He has been in with the likes of David Price, the heavyweight, and he has knocked a big UK prospect out, Craig Glover, who was one of Tony Bellew's proteges.

“He is a good fighter and he's coming for the win, so I have got to be on the ball.”

Massey had an army of over 500 fans in Bolton when he won the title in November and expects more great backing next week.

“I am looking forward to it and to be being back out at Bolton where we picked up the IBO belt. Tickets are going great and it should be a good night,” he said.

“I have a couple of coaches going and a few people are staying over as well so it should be a busy night. Hopefully I will have a packed out arena.”

He added: “I feel great. I have been in the gym since the New Year.

“Preparation has gone absolutely brilliant, plenty of sparring, training has gone well and I feel fit and ready for next Saturday.

“Mentally I feel even better than my last fight. I feel a lot more confident picking up that title – it's a massive boost and people will see a different fighter.

“He is a tough opponent and hasn't been stopped a lot so I will just try to pace the fight and figure him out.

“If the stoppage is there we will take it, but I need to stay calm and collected and not rush in and make any mistakes.”

Massey saw off Belgian Bilal Laggoune in just three rounds in a career-best performance at a packed-out Whites Hotel in Bolton in November.

Now with a record of 19-1, with 10 KOs, 29-year-old Massey can look forward to possibly two more title defences, unification bouts, or potentially both this year if he wins.

For anyone unable to get to Bolton, the fight will be shown on the Fightzone app – for free.