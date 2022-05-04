And the rising 29-year-old boxing star is now hoping he can line up a defence of his title outdoors at Buxton Football Club's Silverlands ground this summer.

Saturday's 'defence' in Bolton was downgraded at the last minute, but was more valuable experience for Massey as he took his record to 20-1.

“In the end it wasn't a title defence and we agreed to fight a 10-rounder,” said Massey.

Champion Jack Massey is all smiles after his latest win in Bolton last weekend. Photo by Andrew Saunders (Fightzone).

“It's all politics. We had a guy lined up for the defence, but he pulled out and when we got this guy in just two weeks from the fight we couldn't get the IBO to sanction it as a defence in the end.

“It's just one of those things. But was good for me to get out there and get more experience and we knew he was a good opponent.

“He has been in with, and beaten, some good fighters and I sparred with him about five years ago. He was coming to win.”

Massey was rocked by a big punch in round one and the Czech went for the finish. But Massey recovered to get back on top by the bell and in the second he floored Pejsar with a big left to the ribs.

The pain is etched on Vaclav Pejsar's face after being caught by Jack Massey's huge body shot. Photo by Andrew Saunders (Fightzone).

“He caught me in the first round,” said Massey.

“It was a bit of a slow start from me and the shot buzzed me a bit, but it came back to me and I was fine. It really woke me up and switched me on and I knew I had to stay on my 'A game'.

“I was on top in the second round and caught him with a great body shot.

“We had been working on that in the training camp – a left hook to the body.

“We knew he was quite durable to the head and he took some big shots, so I thought let's have a look downstairs and have a look at the body.

“I caught him well and he was down and wincing.

“I was unscathed in the end, just a little bruise under the eye – but if you go swimming you get wet.”

Massey is now waiting to see what his management can produce for his first defence of the title he won in November.

“I am going to enjoy a holiday now and relax and then it's straight back into the gym and we will see who is out there and available for my first defence,” he said.

“The next fight may come sooner than expected with it being my first defence and I would love to fight outdoors at Silverlands in Buxton.

“That would be amazing to pull off and give my fans something back.

“I fought outdoors in Sheffield and it worked a treat and my promoter, Dennis Hobson, knows people at Buxton FC.

“Let's see if we can make that happen. If not we will look at somewhere else localish.”

He added: “I had amazing support in Bolton again on Saturday.