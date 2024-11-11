Seven martial arts competitors from the High Peak brought home 15 medals from the World Karate Championship held in Portugal.

The team from Paul Robert Modern Martial Arts Club in Chapel made the journey at the end of October and were representing England.

Both adult and youth members were competing against 33 other countries.

The squad, Jacob Roberts, Derek Smith, Vic Dwyer, Beth McNally, Padriag Davern, Logan Khaira and Kaleb Khaira, and coach Paul Roberts, have come back victorious.

Hayley Khaira, mum of Logan and Kaleb, said: “We are hugely proud that every single one of our team came back with a medal.

“In total our club squad medal tally is seven gold, two silver and six bronze, with Beth and Padriag bringing seven golds home between them.

“We are so proud of our team and their achievements as it shows the club coaching and competitors' training and commitment has paid off and is reflected in the medals our competitors brought back.”

Hayley said the dedication put in by everyone to represent their country has been amazing.

Speaking before the championships Paul Robert said: “In past years, we have had some great teams and results as part of the WKC England team, and I'm sure we will carry that on this year.

“Everyone has worked hard with five or six sessions a week as well as working in their own time.

The team want to thank Printed.com for sponsoring the squad this year and if anyone would like to sponsor them for the WKC championships 2025 they should email [email protected]