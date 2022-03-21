Chapel-en-le-Frith High School athletes represent Derbyshire at English Schools Cross-Country Championships
It was a highly successful weekend for Chapel-en-le-Frith High School's runners as Emma Johnson and Grace Longden both represented Derbyshire at the English Schools Cross-Country Championships at Hop farm in Kent.
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:17 am
On an undulating and challenging course both girls ran well to help the county achieve 19th team, out of 46 in this prestigious event.
This brings to an end a super season where they led the school team to the national finals in Cornwall and both gained their first county vests.
Other results for Buxton AC junior athletes are:
Junior Girls (out of 340)
Connie Jennesson 251st
Junior Boys (out of 330)
Jack Cook 214th
Senior Boys (out of 291)
Will Longden 32nd
Harry Bond 237th
Senior Girls (out of 278)
Amy Whelan 143rd