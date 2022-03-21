Chapel-en-le-Frith High School athletes represent Derbyshire at English Schools Cross-Country Championships

It was a highly successful weekend for Chapel-en-le-Frith High School's runners as Emma Johnson and Grace Longden both represented Derbyshire at the English Schools Cross-Country Championships at Hop farm in Kent.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:17 am
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 11:17 am
Chapel-en-le-Frith High School students Emma Johnson (left) and Grace Longden.

On an undulating and challenging course both girls ran well to help the county achieve 19th team, out of 46 in this prestigious event.

This brings to an end a super season where they led the school team to the national finals in Cornwall and both gained their first county vests.

Other results for Buxton AC junior athletes are:

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Junior Girls (out of 340)

Connie Jennesson 251st

Junior Boys (out of 330)

Jack Cook 214th

Senior Boys (out of 291)

Will Longden 32nd

Harry Bond 237th

Senior Girls (out of 278)

Amy Whelan 143rd

DerbyshireSchoolsKentCornwall