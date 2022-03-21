Chapel-en-le-Frith High School athletes represent Derbyshire at English Schools Cross-Country Championships

Chapel-en-le-Frith High School students Emma Johnson (left) and Grace Longden.

On an undulating and challenging course both girls ran well to help the county achieve 19th team, out of 46 in this prestigious event.

This brings to an end a super season where they led the school team to the national finals in Cornwall and both gained their first county vests.

Other results for Buxton AC junior athletes are:

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junior Girls (out of 340)

Connie Jennesson 251st

Junior Boys (out of 330)

Jack Cook 214th

Senior Boys (out of 291)

Will Longden 32nd

Harry Bond 237th

Senior Girls (out of 278)