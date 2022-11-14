After spending seven days in Thailand training and acclimatising for the intense humidity along with the rest of Team GB, they enjoyed a busy weekend of racing amid the 46 nations involved.

The last day of racing was the Up & Down Championships and the first races were the U20s - the up & down race is the only race with a junior category.

The men's race was first with Longden, along with Finlay Grant, Edward Corden and Fraser Sprowl, making up the GB team.

Will Longden - bronze medal winner in Thailand.

Finlay Grant led the team home finishing an outstanding fifth overall, next home was Fraser Sprowl in 10th.

Longden was third GB to finish in 19th place and Ed Corden, after battling with a cold, finished 26th which secured the U20 GB Men's team the bronze team medal.

In the U20 girls, Jess Bailey ran to victory with teammate Rebecca Flaherty finishing second. Along with Ellen Weir and Emily Gibbins the girls team went on to win the gold team medal.

In the seniors, the ladies team finished in silver medal position and the men's team narrowly missed out on the bronze medal.

