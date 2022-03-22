Buxton's Mitchell Brightmore ready for Junior World Hard Enduro Championships

Buxton's Mitchell Brightmore (19) is ready to take his next step on the ladder.

Mitchell Brightmore (19) will be competing in the new Junior World Hard Enduro Championships, which has been launched this year to provide a professional platform for young talent to compete at the highest level.

Endurance racings consists of a hard race over difficult terrain, with the aim being to get in as many laps as possible in the time set. Laps can be as long as 10 miles.

It will see Mitchell, who began quad bike riding aged three, compete during European rounds in Serbia, Austria, Italy and Spain.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Endurance racing is a family love affair for the Brightmore’s with brother Ashton, who is backed by Buxton-based JSM, being crowned British Trials champion in his class at the age of 9.

Proud mum Sally said: “Our journey, as parents, is a full-time commitment. We've had our ups and downs with bikes breaking down and injuries, but luckily only minor.

“That's how it goes sometimes, but being positive and watching them race makes it all worthwhile.

“As parents, we couldn't be prouder of them both. They love the sport with a passion and would do it 24/7 if they could.

“This is their time to shine and we are behind them every step of the way.

“They are 100 per cent committed in what they do, even down to maintaining their own bikes daily, ready for the next weekend's racing and also attend New Bodies gym for fitness twice a week.

“They go out mountain biking where possible with friends. Bikes are their life.”

Ashton followed up his trials success by winning the British Youth Extreme Enduro Championship aged 15.

He is in year 11 at Buxton Community school currently doing his exams. Has a place at Macclesfield College in September for Carpentry & Joinery.

In 2018 Mitchell, who is sponsored by the Rieju UK team, became British Youth Elite champion at the age of 16.

Mitchell, who became British Expert Extreme Enduro Champion in 2021, will also compete in endurance races around England.