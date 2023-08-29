Buxton boxer Adam Sircar is set to fight for the Super Lightweight Central Area title at the Magna Centre, Rotherham on Saturday, 21st October.

Adam Sircar - set for title challenge.

It will be the 31-year-old's first time fighting over 10 rounds and his opponent will be the experienced Jimmy Joe Flint from Doncaster, who has only lost one of his 15 professional fights.

Sircar suffered a frustrating time when delays over his yearly medical saw two fights cancelled. But, only beaten once in his six pro fights to date, he returned to the ring in July and shook off some rust with a good performance and victory over four rounds against Jake Smith of Doncaster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am feeling confident and looking forward to the challenge,” said Sircar. “I missed out on this opportunity earlier in the year so I am glad to be given the chance again.

“These are the fights I want to be involed in and this is a perfect stepping stone.

“The 10 rounds aren’t a concern for me as we will be training for any eventuality over the distance. It hasn’t changed too much – training almost every day, an hour and a half to two hours, sparring extra rounds and adding extra repetitions to sprints to condition myself to go those extra rounds, but also learning how to control the pace at the same time.

“I watched my opponent win the title and I am confident I will get the win. Win this and I am sure it will open the door to progress even further onto English and British titles.But right now I am not looking past this fight. My full focus is on 21st October.”