Buxton's Abbie Wood takes seventh spot in third Olympic final to cap impressive Games

Abbie Wood has impressed all week in Tokyo. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Wood, who had narrowly missed out on a medal in both the 200m individual medley and women’s 4x100m freestyle relay earlier in the week, faced a tough task in the breaststroke – as proved by winner Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa claiming a world record in a time of 2.18.95 ahead of Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor – King improving her personal best by two seconds.

Wood’s team-mate Molly Renshaw was sixth in 2.22.65.

Schoenmaker’s winning time was just under five seconds quicker than Wood, who clocked 2.23.72, but the 22-year-old can be proud of her efforts in Japan which have thrust her into the spotlight as a major contender for medals when the Games go to Paris in three years’ time, as well as putting her in good shape for a busy year ahead.

Wood said: “I’ve been really happy with my swims this week. I’d obviously want to finish on a bit more of a high because we’re both [also referring to Renshaw] able to swim faster than that but it’s just how it goes and we just have to keep going.