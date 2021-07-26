Buxton's Abbie Wood progresses to 200IM semi-final at Tokyo Olympics

Abbie Wood competes in heat three of the Women's 200m Individual Medley on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old was in fourth place at the half way mark but went on to win her heat in 2.09.94 to be joint-third fastest overall in the heats and earn a spot in Tuesday’s semi-final, which will take place just after 4am UK time.

Wood had previously helped the 4x100m women’s relay team to a fifth place finish in Sunday’s final and British record in the process – having won their semi-final earlier in the day.

Wood will be back in action later in the week when she takes on the 200m breaststroke, her heat due to take place at 11.38am UK time, a few hours after the 200m individual medley final takes place at 3.45am UK time.