Buxton's Abbie Wood has been named Britain's female swimmer of the year. It capped a year to remember for Abbie after she made her Olympic debut.

Derbyshire Institute of Sport swimmer Abbie, 22, won the award for her fourth-place finish in the 200m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics - where she missed out on a medal by 0.11secs.

Wood had swam the race of her life to produce a personal best of 2min 9.15sec – but it was not quite enough.

She followed up with standout performances for the New York Breakers at this year’s International Swimming League where she was the leading Brit in the regular season.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She now has her sights on the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Derbyshire Institute of Sport's managing director Chloe Maudsley said: "No one deserves this accolade more than Abbie.

"She has put in some solid work this year and we look forward to supporting her in her quest for more medals next year."

Abbie won two golds when she represented Team GB at the European Youth Olympic Festival in 2013, and won four medals when competing at the European Junior Championships in the same year.

She was also a double junior gold medallist at the 2014 British Championships, winning both the 200m and 400m individual medley events.