Buxton runners star in Blackpool
The two-lap event took place along the seafront, with the results as follows: 48th - Jonathan Sewell 1.27.21, 64th - Callum D'Souza 1.29.41(PB), 101st, 2nd M55 – Andy Lidstone 1.34.37, 107th, 9th F, 1st F45 – Katie Rolfe 1.35.17 (PB), 137th, 3rd F35 - Rebecca Corbett 1.37.54 (PB), 156th - Chris Greenwood 1.40.44, 159th - Duncan Campbell 1.40.24 (PB), 165th, 3rd F55 – Joanne Bednall 1.41.57, 169th - 3rd F40, Gemma Tredwell 1.42.10, 175th - Bills McDonald 1.42.31 (PB), 176th – Alex Kitchen 1.42.29 (PB), 179th – Paul Markall 1.42.23, 274th, 1st F65 - Sheila Bradley 1.51.51, 315th - Katie Evans 1.54.58 (PB), 336th – Beverley Golden 1.55.45, 416th – Duncan Bryant 2.03.10, 425th, 3rd M70 – Alan Talbot 2.04.17, 460th – Tim Rolfe 2.08.11, 473rd – Heather Fryer-Winder 2.11.30, 559th – Natalie Wild 2.23.01 (PB), 560th – Emma Wentworth 2.23.04, 567th – Nichola Sargeant 2.23.41 (PB), 568th - Rachel Dowle 2.23.42, 621st - Karen Higgins 2.39.34 (PB), 642nd – Chris Hallworth 2.56.37