Buxton RUFC beaten by Ashbourne and Matlock as rugby returns to Sunnyfields

Former player and new kit sponsor Geoff Mumford and MP Robert Largan with coach Martyn Welburn and club President Steve Gyte

The afternoon commenced with a presentation of the new club shirt sponsor Geoff Mumford, of Burton Brewery.

Geoff, a previous Buxton player himself who first took the field for Buxton in 1967, has been keen to mark the start of a new era for Buxton Rugby Club.

It is the latest positive news for the club, and the committee of volunteers who have been working hard to get the club back on its feet in recent months.

Despite the sunny, yet extremely windy conditions at Sunnyfields three matches were played in good spirits to a high standard of rugby.

Buxton’s first match was played against Ashbourne. The match commenced with Buxton playing into a strong head wind allowing Ashbourne to utilise the conditions despite some strong and well-disciplined defending from Buxton, Ashbourne lead 12-0 at half time.

Buxton made a strong start to the second half and spent much time in Ashbourne half, however were unable to cross Ashbourne’s try line and were beaten 12-0

Ashbourne then played the next contest against Matlock for the second game of the afternoon in another close fought encounter with the final score resulting in a 12-12 draw.

The final game saw Buxton play host to Matlock. Buxton played the first half with the wind assisting and produced some good rugby resulting in a well worked try for J. Boote before half time. Matlock came back strong in the second half and produced some fine periods of rugby to level the score before taking the lead towards the end of the match. Resulting in a 10-5 victory to Matlock.

The afternoon was a huge success for the club with many spectators from all parts of Derbyshire and further afield enjoying some grassroots rugby and the atmosphere around the ground.

Training Wednesday 7.30 at Sunnyfields, all new players welcome.