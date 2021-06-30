Buxton prove too good for Stainsby Hall

Fran Slater took four wickets for just seven runs in the win over Stainsby Hall.

Buxton lost the toss and were asked to bat first but posted 215 for 6 off 45 overs.

Matt Poole with 84 led the way and there was a return to form of Tom Griffin with 49.

In Stainsby Hall’s reply, there were good opening spells from Andrew Slater and Steve Green that meant early wickets but it was the father and son spin partnership of Phil and Fran Slater who destroyed Stainsby, Fran Slater taking four wickets for seven runs off eight accurate overs, with Phil taking 3 for 38 to help earn Buxton victory in the 27th over with just 83 runs having been registered by the hosts.

The result leaves Buxton lying seventh in Division Four North with the visit of bottom-of-the-table Sawley to come this weekend.

Buxton seconds also had a pleasing win against Butterley United firsts.

A 100-run opening partnership by James Boffey (58) and Andy Whyatt (46) laid a great foundation and the innings closed with Buxton on 197 thanks to a rapid 25 from Pat Cafferky.

In reply, Butterley's Daniel Griffin top scored with 59 but thanks to tight bowling from Will Annison who took three wickets and Ravi Kumar with two wickets, Buxton were always in control.

Butterley finished on 176 for 9 to give Buxton the 22 points.

The seconds are also seventh in the Division Six North table and now prepare to travel to West Hallam to play Nutbrook on Saturday.

Buxton thirds played a strong Calow side, the home side scoring 225 for 5 with Ben Madin scoring 81 and Gareth Mainprize 74 and Sam Longden taking two of the wickets.

Junior Leon Brower led the reply with an excellent 61 but Buxton achieved the draw finishing on 187 for six wickets.

The thirds are sixth in Division Nine North and host Clowne Town fourths at Green Lane on Saturday.

On Sunday, Buxton fourths hosted Belper Meadows thirds at the Park.