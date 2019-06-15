Buxton Park A have lead at the top cut after first defeat

Buxton Park A lost their unbeaten league record in the Buxton Bowling League when they travelled to Glossop, lost 146-115 and had their lead at the top of the table cut to 20 points.

John Stevenson, Dave Roberts and Lyndon Ogden were all single-figure winners for the home team, while former Buxton FC manager Tony Hodgkinson and Dennis Chadwick also won.

Buxton Park B lost105-166 to Trades Hall. Terry Fletcher and Terry Roberts were the only homesters to reach the magic number by the narrowest of margins as Trades Hall hit the highest away score this season in Division Two. The six winners were led by Lawrence Gash and young prodigy Daniel Beard.

Furness Vale B lost 130-131 to Rams Head. The teams shared the winners but it was the visitors who claimed the spoils by a solitary chalk. Cliff Jodrell and Cath Pearson were the home side’s best players, while for the visitors Maureen Douglas and Andrea Maxwell were the big success stories.

Cote Heath defeated Whaley Bridge B 131-130. This was another nail-biter as the home side won by a chalk, despite Whaley having five winners. Single-figure wins by Elwyn Fletcher and Danny Webb made the difference as they cancelled out fine efforts by Mick Ellis and Andy Sweet for the visitors.

Bradwell won 148-115 over Ashwood Park. The sides shared the winners but Derek Biggin conceded a solitary chalk and a big hit from Andy Bowes saw the home team ease to victory. Dave Wardle was the Ashwood kitty winner.

Chapel Park B lost 147-182 to Birch Hall. Birch Hall had eight winners as they begin to fight their way out of the relegation places, but this result left the Chapel side firmly in the mire. Scott Jackson and John Hargreaves both won in single figures. For the home side Mike Cohen and David Gregory claimed scalps.

Burbage racked up a full house as they beat Furness Vale A 210-141. Craig Shore and Richard Partridge were the punishers in chief, while for the visitors Steve Wilde reached 20.

Other results: Fairfield B 199-178 Hope Works, Tideswell 190-170 Peak Dale A, Whaley Bridge A 160-172 Fairfield A.