Buxton make it three promotions in a row after sealing place in NorthWest Division Two

Buxton will play at their highest level ever next season after promotion was achieved. Pic by Rob McDonald photography.

After narrowly missing out on the promotion the week before Buxton came out in full force.

In fitting fashion it was captain Max Bartholomew who bagged the first within five minutes. Buxton built on this as Rees Gibbs was released down the right hand side to score.

The pressure built as Nick Price grabbed the third and Will Waldock got the fourth just before half-time.

Waldock found the top corner with a reverse hit in the second half, before Bolton scored from a short corner.

The game was all but over when Will Hebditch put a sixth beyond the keeper with five minutes to go, before Bolton added another.