Buxton lose out in a 730 run thriller at Holmesfield in the Division 3 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League

Holmesfield's delightful ground is small with a fast outfield and a good and true wicket, but few could have predicted the orgy of run making that took place.

An opening stand of 60 from Bob Marsden and Ram Goli was followed by a brilliant innings of power hitting from captain Andrew Slater (88 including 9 sixes) that really raised the tempo and a fine 50 from Harry Griffin.

Matt Whitehouse inflicted further carnage with a brilliant 120. At one point 400 looked on the cards but Buxton closed on a seemingly unbeatable 369 all out off 44.3 overs.

Buxton soon discovered how hard it would be to control the scoring rate and, after an early wicket for Luca Tattersall, South African overseas player Brent Doubell dominated with 100 coming from 66 balls.

Fran Slater bowled superbly to give Buxton some control from one end and finished with three for 47, but another 100 from Richard Martin and a hard hitting 85 not out from Ben Thornton-Walker left Holmesfield needing 28 from three overs. Sadly no balls and wides made it easier for the home team to achieve an extraordinary three wicket victory.