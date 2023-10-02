Buxton fell runners take on nation’s best at English Fell Running Championship

Racing against some of the best fell runners in the country, some of Buxton AC’s members took part in the Shelf Moor Fell Race, which was part of the English Fell Running Championship.

Starting and finishing in Glossop, the six mile race takes in moorland above the town. David Fryer-Winder was first back for the club in 219th place followed by Sam Willis in 225th, Joanne Bednall (232nd) and Heather Fryer-Winder (300th).

Running in rather warmer climes, member David Newton, ran the Chisinău half marathon inMoldova. He finished the two lap course in 117th place with a time of 1:47.

Closer to home, four club members took part in the Wirksworth Undulator, a challenging 8.4 mile fell race. First home for the club was Dave finch in 11th in 1:09:18, Bill McDonald was 37th, Heather Haggis 46th and Peter Bailey 68th in a field of 81 runners.

Some of the Buxton team at the Dovedale Dash. Pic: Bill McDonald.

Two juniors from the club represented their schools in the English Schools fell running championships held at Giggleswick School near Settle in Yorkshire. In the year 8/9 boys Joel Tidamarsh came 21st and in the Year 10/11 girls Connie Jenneson came 9th.

Some of the club travelled to Media City, Salford to take part in evening races and take advantage of the flat and fast courses. Tracy Gregory was the club’s sole runner in the four lap, 10k event finishing 204th overall with a time of 56.58 and taking the honour of 2nd lady over 55.

Seven Buxton AC seniors set out to Bury to take part in “the festival of running” to compete in a 10k in what proved to be rather wet conditions. In a field of 784 runners, Callum D’souza was 19th in 40:01, David Fryer-Winder finished in 41:09 whilst Andy Lidstone was the second male over 50 finishing in 42:05. Shelia Bradley took 2nd female over 60 with a time of 52:20, Duncan Bryan finished in 56:00, Tracy Gregory 57:08 and Heather Fryer-Winder 57:52.

A brave group of runners from the club took part in the 64th Dovedale Dash. In a field of 1200, Connie Jenneson was first the Buxton runner back on the 4 ¾ mile course in 73rd place, also taking third lady and 1st under 18 girl.