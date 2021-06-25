Buxton edged out despite good display

Matt Whitehouse hit 70 for Buxton in the game with Ilkeston Rutland.

The encounter saw a much-improved batting display from Buxton as they chased a mammoth total set by the visitors.

On a good cricket wicket, Buxton were in control at 60 for 4 but were unable to press home their advantage and poor bowling and fielding saw Ilkeston reach a mammoth 253 for 7, Phil Slater with 3 for 37 the pick of the bowlers with Ilkeston’s James Lockhart producing a fine knock of 120 not out.

In reply, Buxton were indebted to a good start from Matt Poole and Bob Marsden and another great innings from Matt Whitehouse who hit 70, but they ultimately fell just short.

Skipper Andrew Slater said: “It was a much-improved batting performance and it was an encouragement to get so close in such a high scoring game."

The seconds travelled to Duffield but were well beaten by 154 runs.

Duffield’s Steve Muskett hit 144 not out as they made 262-3, Buxton then bowled out for 108 in reply with Adam Short taking six wickets.

Skipper Tim Budd commented: "Duffield are a good side and thoroughly deserved their win over on Saturday.

"It was always going to be difficult after their opener made a big hundred but he played very well after riding some early luck.

"We were never really in the chase after losing a couple of early wickets but too many of the top six failed to keep the ball on the ground and we need to work on that for next week.”

The fourths were well beaten by 163 runs away at South Wingfield fourths.

On Sunday the thirds hosted Ashover Barbarians 3s at the Park and won by seven wickets, chasing 183.

Captain Sam Longden said: “It was a strong performance, We started well, but fell off in the middle stages.

"There was good work from bowlers and fielders, including 3-9 off four overs for Matthew Webb in the last ten overs to keep Ashover under 200.