Matt Whitehouse hit 104 as Buxton opened up with a victory.

The first team travelled to Riddings and batted first on a good wicket and fast outfield in this Division 4 North match.

Georgie Macey, the first woman to represent the first team, showed her class scoring 46 on her debut with some fine off side shots while new player Shaun Fisher also batted well for 54.

Having laid a good foundation Matt Whitehouse then destroyed the Riddings bowling in the last 20 overs with a magnificent century as Buxton finished on 271 for 6 wickets from their 45 overs.

Opener Andrew Steele gave Riddings hope in their run chase with a solid 55.

But he never received the support he needed, with Christopher Steele (5), Craig Skull (19) and Pieter Goosen (9) all out cheaply with three wickets from Steve Green and two from Frankie Heathcote halting Riddings' reply.

Buxton impressed in the field with good catches from Martin Sollis and Harry Griffin, who also finished with two wickets.

It gave them victory by 95 runs was an excellent start to a crucial season.

The second team hosted Quarndon 3s at the Park in Division 6 North. The visitors batted first and aided by poor bowling massed 260 for 8 wickets off their 45 overs.

Surya Prakash Sadasivam did massive damage to Buxton’s hopes after smashing 102 off 61 balls, which included 12 fours and three sixes.

Zafar Iqbal gave the innings further momentum at the end with 43 runs off 30 balls.

Chris Simcox was the pick of the Buxton bowlers with three wickets for 44 runs.

In reply only Matthew Poole with a patient 68 of 110 balls got going.

Wickets fell at regular intervals with Buxton up against it at 37/2 before that became 114/5.

Buxton were bowled out for 162 and lost by 98 runs.

The thirds had an exciting draw with Clowne Town 4s. Clowne scored 161 for 4 off 40 overs, with opener Owain Wyse scoring 82 of those runs 122 deliveries.

Philip Drabble added 42 from 68 balls but Buxton were able to get regular wickets and keep the reigns on Clowne.

Ben Crispin produced a brilliant spell with 1 for 9 off his five overs.

It was even better from Kian Wilson who got 2 for 18 off a nine over spell.

Buxton's reply was held together by a determined 46 from Gareth Crispin and with five overs to go Buxton were well placed.

But wickets were lost and it was left to veteran Mike Wilde and Esther Buxton to hold on for the draw as Buxton fell just 17 runs short of being able to claim victory in the Division 9 North fixture.

The fourth team opened their season with a fine 26 run victory away at Cutthorpe 4s.

Ali Bearman opened the innings and top scored with 27 in a final total of 121.

Only Isaac Williamson and Michael Harrison were the only other players to hit double figures in this low scoring contest.

Chris Hazelhurst bowled very tightly for one wicket for five runs from nine overs, while Tom Blakeman took four wickets for 24 runs.