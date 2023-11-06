News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

​Buxton CC are belatedly promoted

​Two months after the end of the cricket season, Buxton Cricket Club 1st XI had an early Christmas present with the announcement they were to be promoted from Division 3 North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League to Division Two.
By Sports Reporter
Published 6th Nov 2023, 21:20 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 21:22 GMT
Harry Griffin (right) with captain Andrew Slater.Harry Griffin (right) with captain Andrew Slater.
Harry Griffin (right) with captain Andrew Slater.

It means 2024 will see Buxton travelling all over Derbyshire, rather than just the North, and pressing for promotion to Division One. Langley Mill, Ockbrook & Borrowash, Spondon, Mickleover, Elvaston are just a few of the new grounds to visit.

Buxton CC chairman, Bob Marsden said, “The club is delighted that the first team have been promoted for the second successive season.

"Three North is a tough, competitive league as only one club goes up. But a club asked to be relegated from Division One to Division Three North, so the league have promoted us for finishing second.

Most Popular

"It is a well-deserved outcome for the hard work and skills of captain Andrew Slater and all the first team. We are confident that we can be competitive in the higher league.

"We are confident that we can be competitive with the current squad but we are keen to attract local cricketers who want to test themselves at a higher level and play on some top grounds."

At the recent awards evening the club celebrated its best ever season with success right across the club. The third team won Division Nine North and the Women’s first team won Cheshire Women’s Division Three.

The seconds finished second in Seven North and were also promoted, while the U15s retained the Dales League title.

Some of the first team awards included Nick Allen, sharing with Fran Slater the Bowling award with 39 wickets and Harry Griffin winning the Batting award with 763 runs.

Related topics:Buxton CCAndrew SlaterBuxtonDerbyshire