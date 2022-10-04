Buxton boxer Adam Sircar ready to hit back after suffering first professional defeat to Halifax's Joe Garside
Buxton boxer Adam Sircar cannot wait to get back into the ring after suffering his first professional defeat against Joe 'The Ghost' Garside, of Halifax, on points in a six-rounder at Oldham last weekend.
Lightweight Sircar, 31, had won his first four pro fights after a good amateur career that saw him box for Buxton ABC and a couple for the Ingles Gym in Sheffield before turning pro at 28.
“It didn't quite go to plan, but it was still a good fight watching it back, just not the result I wanted,” he said.
“We took a step up quite early on. When they turn pro a lot of fighters don't take many risks early on in their career. But I took on an undefeated prospect and just came up a little bit short.
“We didn't expect him to come out the way that he did from watching his previous fights.
“So the game plan we had for the beginning of the fight might not have been right. We planned to get him on the back foot but he has come down from a heavier weight he usually fights at, was a bit bigger than me, and we didn't think he'd be so strong.
“If we fought again I would box him and stay on the back foot. It ended up being a bit of a tear up which is not really my kind of style.”
However, Sircar is not too downhearted.
“I was really disappointed on the night and thought my performance had been awful. But watching it back I think I did much better than I thought,” he said.
“And my manager told me I had not done my career any harm and my stock had gone right up – everyone watching was impressed.
“I just can't wait to get back in there again now and turn it round. Hopefully I will be back out again before the end of the year, possibly in November – I should find that out in the next week or so.”
On turning pro, he said: “It was something I had always wanted to do. My dad and my uncles boxed when they were younger as amateurs. My dad never turned pro and regretted it while my uncle had an accident abroad, a head injury, and couldn't get a licence.”
Sircar largely trains in Buxton using the New Bodies Gym and then go into Manchester to spa at various gyms. He is managed by Kevin Maree and coached by Chapel-based Ronan Carter, who used to train former Buxton boxer Irvin Magno, now in London.