Buxton boxer Adam Sircar makes ring return in Oldham in bid to return to title trail

Lightweight Sircar is looking to get back on track after his first professional defeat, losing on points to Joe 'The Ghost' Garside in October and then seeing his last fight called off after his opponent pulled out at late notice.

Sircar has begun the year with a target of building up with a few wins in order to land himself a shot at an area title fight.

““My aim at the beginning of the year was to get a few wins under my belt, work my way back up and try to get an area title fight before the end of the year,” he said.

Adam Sircar - ring return next month.

“I have not really dwelled over my last fight as a defeat and tried more to make sure I learn from it.

“There was quite a bit of pressure on the fight, especially with an undefeated record on the line, and I think I will be able to deal with the pressure more and won't react in certain ways in the ring the same in future.

“I have been in the same situations in the amateurs before but it's a bit different as a professional when there is more to lose.

“We will definitely improve on those things next time around. I now have my head around what I need to do.

“But it was frustrating the last one didn't happen as you do want to get it out of your system. I am keen to get back in there.”

Sircar does not have too much information on opponent Marginson but does not know he has yet to register a professional win and the Buxton ace aims to make an early night of it.

“I don't know too much about him, only that he has only had a few fights and hasn't won yet. But you can't really make to much of that as I don't really know who he has been with,” said Sircar.

“I just have to go in there and do my job and I really need to get him out there early with a stoppage and make it an easy night for myself.”

Sircar has spent much of his time at New Bodies Gym in Buxton and said: “Training has been good. “I had a bit of a break over Christmas – which I needed. I didn't really have a proper break last year. It was nice to get refreshed then straight back into it first week after Christmas. Everything has gone smoothly so far.”