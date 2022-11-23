Buxton boxer Adam Sircar back to put first defeat behind him
Buxton boxer Adam Sircar is hoping to put his first professional defeat firmly behind him when he gets back into the ring at Rotherham's Manga Centre on Saturday.
His scheduled opponent has pulled out so a late replacement is currently being sought.
Lightweight Sircar, 31, had won his first four pro fights before losing to undefeated prospect Joe 'The Ghost' Garside, of Halifax on points in Oldham in September.
Sirca is now ready to put that setback behind him and said: “Training has been going well and I have been working on things to improve on from the last fight, so I am looking forward to putting them into practice on the 26th. The plan is to expect the unexpected this time round and prepare for any eventuality.
“I just want to get back to winning ways before the year is out, then push on again next year and work towards possible titles at the end of 2023.”