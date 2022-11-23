His scheduled opponent has pulled out so a late replacement is currently being sought.

Lightweight Sircar, 31, had won his first four pro fights before losing to undefeated prospect Joe 'The Ghost' Garside, of Halifax on points in Oldham in September.

Advertisement

Sirca is now ready to put that setback behind him and said: “Training has been going well and I have been working on things to improve on from the last fight, so I am looking forward to putting them into practice on the 26th. The plan is to expect the unexpected this time round and prepare for any eventuality.

Adam Sircar - set to return to the ring on Saturday in Rotherham