Buxton bounce back with Hollinsend win

Harry Griffin hit a half century to help Buxton to victory on Saturday.

Batting first, there were good contributions from Bob Marsden (36), Will Hebditch (24) and Harry Griffin (53).

A late flurry of powerful hitting from Matthew Poole (23) and Martin Sollis (32 not out) then saw Buxton close on 210 for 7.

Hollinsend were 56 for 2 before a middle order collapse saw them reduced to 83 for 9.

Once again Fran Slater bowled superbly and produced remarkable figures of four wickets for five runs off ten overs and he was well supported by Tom Griffin with three wickets for 23.

A last wicket stand rallied Hollinsend to 137 all out but skipper Andrew Slater took the final wicket for another pleasing victory for Buxton.

Buxton seconds contained Shipley Hall seconds to 181 for 8. Junior opening bowlers Frankie Heathcote and Joe Bagshaw both took two wickets and leg spinner Jame Boffey finished with four for 31.

In reply, Buxton were in dominant mood. Dave Belfield with 51 led the way but in-form skipper Tim Budd smashed 68 not out as Buxton raced to a seven wicket victory off just 27 overs.

Buxton thirds found it hard going when they were bowled out for just 16 against Belper Amateur thirds.

But junior bowlers Joel Sanchez with two wickets and Lucas Tattersall with one bowled well to recover some pride.

On Bank Holiday Monday, Buxton thirds achieved a draw against league leaders Belper Meadows thirds.

Meadows were 119 all out, Tattersall leading the way with three wickets with good support from junior Ben Crispin with two.