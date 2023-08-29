A late summer lull in races meant that a large number of Buxton AC athletes decided to take on the short but tough Taddington Lanes Race, writes Joanne Cudahy.

The four-mile race, part of the Taddington Wakes Week was won by Greg Hopkinson in a time of 22 minutes and 45 seconds. Second and third places were keenly contested by Buxton athletes with Ben Light finishing in 24.01 with Rob Lloyd (first vet over 40) hot on his heels in 24.02.

Buxton juniors also finished in the prizes with Joel Tidmarsh taking second junior boy and Matthew Rolfe third. Meanwhile, Rachel Cudahy finished as second junior girl followed by sister, Rebecca, who was third.

Jon Sewell was 12th, Carl Nolan 15th, Andy Lidstone 17th, Joel Tidmarsh 19th, Rich Bouglas 23rd, Matthew Rolfe 24th, Rebecca Corbett 29th, Katie Rolfe 31st, Will McDonald 34th.