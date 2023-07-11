First home of the Buxton duo was Martin Pigott ,who came 31st with a time of 1:35:43, followed by Neil Evans, who was 38th with a time of 1:37:08.

The ever-popular Carnival 4, organised by Buxton AC, attracted 160 runners who completed the two- lap course, taking in St John’s Road, Macclesfield Road and finishing on the market place.

Hundreds of members of the public turned out to cheer on Buxton-based Lucas Parker, running for Bramhall Runners, as he led the field home in an impressive time of 00:21:03.

The start of the Buxton Carnival 4. Picture by Frank Golden Photos.

There was a strong finish in second place by High Peak Athletics junior Thomas Gilliver, who also took the Thomas Theyer Trophy for first local junior home in a time of 00:21:39.

A number of Buxton Athletic Club also took part in the race including Dave Finch, who was first male vet 50 with 00:23:50.

Also, 15-year-old Connie Jennson, finished as first first female in a time of 00:25:52, while Rebecca Cudahy took the prize for first junior female in a time of 00:30:46.

Three members of Buxton Athletic Club also competed in the Wilmslow 10k, on a course taking in country lanes around Wilmslow.

First Buxton member home was Wendy Higginbottom in 40th place with a time of 40:57.

With that she was able to claim first female vet over 55 as well as recording a PB for the distance.

She was followed by Rebecca Corbett in 69th position in 42.55, then Annabelle Mottram in 1:01:37 and 671st place.

A trio of juniors from the club travelled all the way to Moel Fenlli, part of the English Junior Fell Championship in the Clwydian Hills of North Wales.

In the U15 boys Joel Tidmarsh came 14th and Will Aspinall 16th. Then in the U17 Girls Connie Jenneson came 15th.

