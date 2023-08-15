At the seven-mile Cracken Edge Fell Race in Hayfield held in aid of Edale Mountain Rescue, Buxton AC's Will Longden continued his great form winning the race in a time of 43-10.

In seventh was Stu Diamond, Rob Lloyd was 15th, Sam Soles17th and Amy Whelan 56th, also taking third lady while Buxton AC took the men’s team trophy.

Jason Brunnock was the club’s sole runner at the Tegg’s Nose fell race, finishing third.

There was a much larger turnout from the club at the Eccles Pike Fell Race, a short but tough 3.4-mile race from Buxworth straight up to top of Eccles Pike and back down.

Buxton AC runners at Eccles Pike. Picture by Grace Longden.

Again, Will Longden was first with a time of 22.11.

Sam Soles was fourth, Sut Diamond seventh, Rob Lloyd eighth, Grace Longden 30th, also taking third female and first junior female, Matt Nadin 87th, Pete Bailey 115th and Tracy Gregory 123rd, also finishing as third Female vet over 55.

At the Hob’s Hurst Fell Race, a five-mile race on edge of Chatsworth Estate, Matt Nadin came 85th and Tracy Gregory was 136th.

Bill McDonald took part in a six hour ultra race. Held over a 3.5-mile course, runners had six hours to complete as many laps as they could manage. Bill managed to complete nine laps within the time limit bringing his total mileage to 32.