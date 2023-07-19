The older juniors competed alongside the seniors against tough competition as the race was also a trial for selection for the England Home Internationals.

The race was won by Buxton U20 Will Longden in an extremely competitive and nail-biting sprint finish against Steve Vernon of Stockport Harriers, a former national cross-country champion. Competing in the same race in the U17 girls were Connie Jenneson, who was seventh, and Rebecca Cudahy, who was 21st, while Amy Whelan was second U20 girl.

Jason Brunnock was third Senior male followed by Mark Jenneson, Jo Bednall (also first female vet 55), Richard Bouglas, Paul Markall, Ross Martland, Pete Bailey, Heather Fryer-Winder (third Female vet 55) and Tracy Gregory.

Buxton AC seniors at Big Stone. Picture by Ross Martland.

For the juniors, the races were the final counter in the English Junior Fell Running Championship with top junior athletes traveling from across England to take part.

First off were the U9s where Harris Colebrook was fourth boy, followed by Jasper Stott in fifth and in 14th place was Harley Willis.

Sophie Roberts-Dinsley was fifth U9 girl.

In the U11s, Charlie Stott was 18th boy and in 23rd was Marshall Hibbert-Layland whilst Nola Colebrook was eighth girl, Georgia Cudahy 13th and Emma Roberts-Dinsley 16th.

Oliver Ball was the club’s first U13 in taking 14th boy while in the girls, Evie Willis was 13th, Katherine Bennett 15th and Hannah Cudahy 20th.

The club fielded five juniors in the U15 race where Joel Tidmarsh was 11th boy and in 19th place was William Aspinall.

In the girls Erin Colebrook was ninth, Rachel Cudahy 18th and Scarlett Grice 22nd.

Getting a short break in the torrential downpours on Saturday, three Buxton members took part in the Kerridge Climb Fell Race.

Although only a mile in length, the race is tough due to its almost vertical climb up to the top of Kerridge Ridge and straight back down.

Junior Connie Jenneson continued her brilliant form, taking first female overall as well as first U16 girl. She was joined by her dad, Mark Jenneson, as well as junior Marshall Hibbert-Layland, taking part in his first ever fell race.

Several Buxton runners took part in the Shady Oak Tough 10k, which starts from Shady Oak at Fernilee and takes in lanes around Ladder Hill.

First Buxton back out of 67 runners was Niel Evans in 20th place and taking second male vet 50 with a time of 48:11.

Tom Tredwell was 27th, Katie Rolfe 30th (third female vet 45), Rebecca Corbett 34th (second senior female), Gemma Tredwell 36th (first female vet 40) and Paul Markall 39th.

Tracy Gregory was the club’s sole runner at the Tara Kinder Memorial 10k in Elvaston Castle Country Park.

This was a flat and fast course consisting of three laps around perimeter of the park on which Tracy finished 290th in a time of 1.01.19.

Buxton had three runners taking part in the Tittesworth 10k and half marathon which start at Tittesworth Reservoir and climb up to Hen Cloud.

the Half Marathon then continues over the Roaches and beyond before dropping back down to the reservoir.

Doing the 10k was William McDonald who was third male vet 35 with a time of 1:03:18. Meanwhile, in the half marathon Wendy Higginbottom was 18th overall, second female and first female vet 55, finishing in 2:17:01 while Emily Dart was 48th and first female vet 35 in 2:33:59.

On the track, the Colebrooks competed at the Derbyshire Mini League fixture at Moorways Stadium, Derby.