Buxton AC’s in-form Will Longden off to World Mountain Running Championships in Thailand

Will finished in an outstanding third position on the day and second in England.

This result has secured him a place on the GB & NI U20 men up and down team for the World Mountain Running Championships.

Will along with former Buxton member, Finlay Grant, Edward Corden from Stockport Harriers and Fraser Sprowl will be travelling to Chiang Mai, Thailand at the end of October along with the other GB&NI teams.

Will Longden in action in Scotland.

Races will take place 4th-6th November.

Earlier in the month he had represented England at the Junior Home International Mountain Running, which incorporated the British and Irish Mountain Running Championships, at Ambleside.

In that Will Longden had an excellent race to finish fifth overall helping the U20 men’s team England to finish with the silver medal.

On 30th October, Buxton AC will stage their club Cross Country Championship at Grin Low.

Advertisement

On Saturday, 12th November they will then stage their regular Pavilion Gardens 5k, which takes place on the sceond Saturday of each month.