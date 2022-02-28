On a cold crisp early start runners took on the mentally challenging course of laps around the local airfield and small villages surrounding the hall, before finishing back at the Loughborough Hall.

The results were as follows, first home for Buxton AC was Dave Finch in 1.23.57, followed by Martin Piggott 1.30.17, Andy Lidstone 1.32.36, Neil Evans 1.37.15, Sam Willis 1.40.00, Katie Rolfe 1.44.35, Gemma Tredwell 1.44.45, Tom Tredwell 1.44.50, Sheila Bradley 1.48.16, who was also 1st Vet 65, Pete Bailey 1.53.41, Bev Golden 1.57.01, Emma Wentworth 1.57.02, Matt Nadin 1.59.13, Mark Fitzgerald 2.11.17, Simon Moorhouse 2.18.25, Emma Harrison 2.16.39.