Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The race – a 3.4 mile race up to the summit of Eccles Pike and back down into Buxworth was on a scorching evening with temperatures reaching up to 28 degrees.

Buxton’s Will Longden ran to victory, completing the race in an excellent time of 22 minutes 38 seconds.

Buxton’s Ben Light also had a good run to finish fifth overall.

Buxton runners at the Hobs Hurst's fell race.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Bendall ran an excellent race to win the overall women’s title in a time of 28 mins 3 seconds while mum Jo Bednall won her age category and finished fourth lady overall.

Paul Markall placed 104th with teammates Terry Holland and Tracy Gregory finishing 119th and 160th.

Meanwhile, local running group Chapel en le Frith runners also had a strong turnout with eight competitors with lots helping out with marshalling and first aid cover.

Phil Marshall took an impressive 30th overall with Paul Austin finishing 69th overall. Rebecca Feroleto raced to finish in the bronze medal position in her age category.

Next across the finish line was Kristian White (145th), hot on his heels was Andy Pusey (146th), Rachael Shaw (147th), Rachael Smith (152nd), Emma Roche (153rd) and Daniel Culshaw in 165th.

On Friday a handful of Buxton members competed in the Hob Hursts’ fell race and Lucy Bednall continued her winning streak by winning the overall women's prize. Matthew Nadin raced the 8km course to finish 51st overall.

Heather Fry-Winder and Bev Golden finished 72nd and 73rd with teammate Tracy Gregory finishing 96th - a double race week for Tracy and Lucy.

Also in action were many Buxton runners at the Pavilion Gardens 5k, which ran for the first time since May.

There were a lot of great times but Robert White came across the line first in a time of 18.42mins and Buxton junior Connie Jenneson was first lady to finish in a time of 21.35.