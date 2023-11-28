​Buxton AC runners take to streets, hills and race track

Buxton members at Baslow Bolt.

​The action started at 6am on Saturday morning when Nick Jones and Sam Willis set off on an amazing challenge to run every street in Buxton, completing the 75-mile route (with around 7600ft of climbing) in 17.5 hours.

Raising money for The Christie charity, the route incorporated every street in Buxton from Fairfield to Harper Hill. Along the way, many Buxton members ran alongside to offer support.

Other Buxton members took part in the Baslow Bolt on Saturday. This 12km route runs up and out of Baslow onto the hills before returning back via Baslow Edge down into Baslow. William McDonald was first Buxton home in 134th. Not far behind was Ross Martland in 145th, Tom Tredwell in 213th, Katie Rolfe in 221st (58th lady), Paul Markall in 226th, Gemma Tredwell in 231st (62nd lady) and Tim Rolfe in 311th.

At the Cheddleton 10k Christmas Pudding race, Nichola Sargeant, Rachel Dowle, Shelia Bradley and Karen Higgins respectively finished 106th, 107th, 108th and 109th, Shelia winning her age group.

Will Longden won the Lyme Park Parkrun, while at the Pavilion Gardens, 15 members took part in the free 5k event. Jonty Brown was third overall with a PB of 19.39, Connie Jenneson first lady in 20.02.

Tracy Gregory completed the Oulton Park Marathon – ten laps of the race track - in a time of 4 hours 50 minutes, finishing 13th lady.

