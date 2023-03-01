This annual event sees athletes from all over England compete for national titles with many famous athletes competing in this event over the years.

In the U13 boys race, Buxton’s William Aspinall took only took 11 minutes 29 seconds over the 3km course to finish in 75th.

Following closely behind him, teammate Joel Tidmarsh also had a great race to finish 87th out of nearly 300 competitors in a time of 11.37.

Buxton AC members at the national cross countrys.

In the U15 girls race, Rebecca Cudahy finished 267th in a time of 22 minutes 9 seconds over 4km.

In the Junior Women, former Buxton AC member Lauren McNeil ran an impressive race to finish an outstanding fourth overall.

Buxton had three compete in the Junior Men race. Ed Diamond was first of them over the line in an excellent 52nd after finishing a fantastic 40th overall in the London Marathon last year. Both Caleb Winfield and Stu Diamond also ran well to finish 90th and 111th.

Buxton AC had a fine turnout for the Senior Women’s race. Samantha Willis was first Buxton home to finish 256th. Ruth Gowers finished 517th, Shelia Bradley crossed the line in 575th place, Bev Golden was 609th and Tracy Gregory was 689th out of nearly 800 competitors.