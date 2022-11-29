Markall was overall male winner with Andy Lidstone second with Willis beating Tania Wilson to the overall female title and Tracy Gregory third. Other winners were - Vets Overall Champs 1st Female: Sheila Bradley.

English Fell - 1st Male: Daniel Latham. 1st Female: Tania Wilson.

Fell Champs - 1st Female: Jo Bednall.

Buxton AC's club trophy winners.

Road Champs: 1st Male: Dave Finch. 1st Female: Tracy Gregory.

Ultra - 1st Male: Nick Jones. 1st Female: Samantha Willis.

Age Graded Road (Handicap) - 1st Male: Paul Markall.

Target 5k Award: Anthony Ashford.

Best Newcomer/Beginner: Terry Holland.

Most Improved Male: Ed Diamond. Most Improved Female: Sam Willis.

Cross Country Male: Andy Lidstone. Cross Country Female: Samantha Willis.

Cross Country Male Vet: Paul Markall. Cross Country Female Vet: Ruth Gowers.

Completion of the Fell Dozen: Paul Markall, Jo Bednall, Heather Fryer Winder, Tracy Gregory.

Every year the committee vote for someone, who has made a real impact on the club, and this year this special award for ‘Service to the Club’ went to Paul Markall.

