News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Buxton AC name their club championship winners

Paul Markle and Samantha Willis landed the big titles in this year's Buxton AC Club Championship.

By John Lomas
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 4:01pm

Markall was overall male winner with Andy Lidstone second with Willis beating Tania Wilson to the overall female title and Tracy Gregory third. Other winners were - Vets Overall Champs 1st Female: Sheila Bradley.

English Fell - 1st Male: Daniel Latham. 1st Female: Tania Wilson.

Fell Champs - 1st Female: Jo Bednall.

Buxton AC's club trophy winners.

Most Popular

Road Champs: 1st Male: Dave Finch. 1st Female: Tracy Gregory.

Ultra - 1st Male: Nick Jones. 1st Female: Samantha Willis.

Age Graded Road (Handicap) - 1st Male: Paul Markall.

Target 5k Award: Anthony Ashford.

Best Newcomer/Beginner: Terry Holland.

Most Improved Male: Ed Diamond. Most Improved Female: Sam Willis.

Cross Country Male: Andy Lidstone. Cross Country Female: Samantha Willis.

Cross Country Male Vet: Paul Markall. Cross Country Female Vet: Ruth Gowers.

Completion of the Fell Dozen: Paul Markall, Jo Bednall, Heather Fryer Winder, Tracy Gregory.

Every year the committee vote for someone, who has made a real impact on the club, and this year this special award for ‘Service to the Club’ went to Paul Markall.

Many records were broken, with some people breaking multiple distances in their age categories including Rob White, Terry Fowler, Steve Watson, Rob Burn, Annette Fowler, Sheila Bradley and Angela Bent.

Ed Diamond