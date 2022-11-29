Buxton AC name their club championship winners
Paul Markle and Samantha Willis landed the big titles in this year's Buxton AC Club Championship.
Markall was overall male winner with Andy Lidstone second with Willis beating Tania Wilson to the overall female title and Tracy Gregory third. Other winners were - Vets Overall Champs 1st Female: Sheila Bradley.
English Fell - 1st Male: Daniel Latham. 1st Female: Tania Wilson.
Advertisement
Fell Champs - 1st Female: Jo Bednall.
Most Popular
Road Champs: 1st Male: Dave Finch. 1st Female: Tracy Gregory.
Ultra - 1st Male: Nick Jones. 1st Female: Samantha Willis.
Advertisement
Age Graded Road (Handicap) - 1st Male: Paul Markall.
Target 5k Award: Anthony Ashford.
Advertisement
Best Newcomer/Beginner: Terry Holland.
Most Improved Male: Ed Diamond. Most Improved Female: Sam Willis.
Advertisement
Cross Country Male: Andy Lidstone. Cross Country Female: Samantha Willis.
Cross Country Male Vet: Paul Markall. Cross Country Female Vet: Ruth Gowers.
Advertisement
Completion of the Fell Dozen: Paul Markall, Jo Bednall, Heather Fryer Winder, Tracy Gregory.
Every year the committee vote for someone, who has made a real impact on the club, and this year this special award for ‘Service to the Club’ went to Paul Markall.
Advertisement
Many records were broken, with some people breaking multiple distances in their age categories including Rob White, Terry Fowler, Steve Watson, Rob Burn, Annette Fowler, Sheila Bradley and Angela Bent.