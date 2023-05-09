Buxton ABC’s Lingard wins East Midlands lightweight crown

After hitting the 60kg weight limit Lingard looked in excellent condition as he stepped up to challenge for the coveted belt at the Festival Inn, Trowell.

Entering in to first round, Lingard had to be switched on to avoid holder Morris’ looping hooks as he settled in to the contest and started to find range and rhythm.

Lingard started to assume control during the final minute of the first, pushing his tough opponent back and touching the head before moving down to find success working the body.

Lewis Lingard - won East Midlands lightweight title for Buxton ABC.

The Boston man had demonstrated his intent to retain his belt during the first and Lingard went out in the second with purpose and on a mission to rip the title from the holders grasp.

Landing straight shots with increasing regularity, Lingard continued to have success to the body and, with growing confidence, landed a long three shot flurry before a sickening left to body saw his opponent sag, forcing the referee to intervene with a standing count.

Smelling blood and with stacks of time remaining in the round, Lingard set straight to work as the Boston star continued to demonstrate bravery.

The Buxton boxer swarmed and hurt an opponent who had not fully recovered after his count and with heavy shots going unanswered and showing no sign of abating referee Tony Sheehan correctly jumped in to bring the contest to a close.

Rhys Bramwell was the latest Buxton ABC boxer to be called upon to represent his county as Derbyshire took on Yorkshire in Shirebrook.

Matched against Ben England in a 60kg Junior Contest, Rhys started round one looking sharp and commanding the bout, moving well and scoring with long counters while ensuring his Yorkshire opponent landed with very little.

Bramwell kept his opponent’s head rocking back at regular intervals and the Buxton corner were happy with progress at the first break.

Credit to England, in the second he came out and pushed on, he was much busier and landed with more regularity in a close round that would have gone to Team Yorkshire and closed the gap.

Sent out with urgency, Bramwell regained composure in the third and did enough with a long jab, mixed in with back hands, to take the last session and unanimous win on his Derbyshire debut.

Fin McGuigan took part in an excellent Schoolboy contest against home opposition in Rotherham. Fin was slightly slower to start than usual but found his rhythm in the second in a contest that ebbed and flowed throughout.

McGuigan dropped a points loss but came away positive after gaining valuable experience and pushing a quality opponent and showing his increasing boxing ability.

Brook Stobbart appeared on a second and final skills contest on the Spire Boxing Academy Show, Chesterfield.

One of three Buxton boxers on the show, Brook set the standard in a very competitive skills exhibition.

Skills bout are used to let young boxers gain experience in the competition ring, both lads were capable and allowed to let it go in this match-up.

Stobbart will make his competitive debut in March and this experience will help.

Cav Holford was keen to get back to action after a first loss in February and was next up at Spire against southpaw opposition Will Harold from the excellent Bracebridge Gym.

This was a really good senior contest, both lads were fit and strong with good boxing ability. Picking up early his opponent was leading with the right hand, Holford kept his hands up and managed to maintain his foot on the outside, opening the door to slide in a land his back hand. Styles gelled well in this, and Holford moved in and out with continued success, screwing a long right hand in with regularity.

The Bracebridge boxer had his own successes but Holford had outscored his man well throughout each round.

This was a competitive, hard fought contest but the Buxton Boxer had done enough to win each rounds against a good opponent and be awarded with the victory.

Last up for Buxton was in form 70kg senior Keanan Bates against Jack Brookes of Skegness.

This bout was worth the entry fee alone, two talented seniors on a club show bringing the best out in one another.

Both boxers maintained a high work rate throughout the contest, overall Bates used his experience to ensure he was seen to edge the interactions.

Both boxers were applauded for an excellent show of boxing in the contest on the night on what was a very good show.

