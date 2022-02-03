Buxton ABC boxers return back to action

Following the Christmas break, Buxton Amateur Boxing Club travelled to Nottingham for two Bouts, featuring 52kg Schoolboy Jayden Green and Senior Super Heavyweight Jake Williams.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 10:59 am
Buxton ABC boxer Jayden Green took the win in Nottingham.

Green was starting his second competitive bout in his first season and was matched against home opposition. Jayden opened the contest strongly working and pushed his opponent backwards.

Green remained disciplined throughout the bout and pressed a very game opponent, forcing a standing count in the final session on the way to a deserved unanimous victory.

Jake Williams sought to avenge defeat against the talented Craig Nelston from Bennys ABC.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

This was an intriguing Super Heavyweight contest, with Williams attempting to pressure his agile, well schooled opponent.

But Nelston was smart and skilled enough to punch and move on his way to a points victory.

BuxtonNottingham