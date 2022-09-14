Birthday delight as Whaley Bridge's Samuel Mason follows in dad's footsteps and becomes a world champion

Competing in the JR (20-23-year-old) 125k weight class, he achieved a personal best lift of 260kg to follow in the footsteps of his father, who was a world champion bodybuilder.

“This was my last competition as a JR,” he said. “On the day of the competition it was my birthday, so I was able to still lift in the JR class but wasn’t eligible for any records.

“Earlier this year I also won my first British title in the same class and have the current JR British record in my class at 255kg.

Whaley Bridge's world powerlifting champion Samuel Mason.

“I’ve been competing in powerlifting for five years and this is my most successful year as I’ve just focused on my best lift, which is the deadlift.

“Next year will be my first season in the open category, so it will be like starting again.

“But I’ve got a good chance of becoming world champion again as this year out of all the competitors in my weight class I would have placed second, only 10kg behind the winner.”

The competition saw athletes from GB, USA, Ireland, Canada and India take part.

Speaking about how he got into the sport, Samuel said: “My dad Robert Mason is a previous world champion in bodybuilding, so is a big inspiration for me.

“When he first took me to the gym 10 years ago when I was 13 we never thought we both would be calling ourselves world champion in years to come

“I’m also very lucky to have a supportive partner, Emma, whom I couldn’t do this without. She makes sure I’m on track with my training and that I’m well fed.

“I’m also very proud that I compete in the side of powerlifting that is drug free, I’ve achieved all my best lifts naturally and will continue to do so

“My friends and family have always been very supportive of my hobby and were all present at this past competition which give you a lot of motivation to do well.

“In powerlifting, when going for a personal best, you need to have the right mindset and having a good support system helps.”