Abbie Wood 'proud' after Olympic Games performances

​Buxton’s Abbie Wood produced some strong displays in Paris as she competed in her second Olympic Games.

​The 25-year-old came fifth in the women’s 200m individual medley final, having swum seventh fastest in her heats and then come fourth in her semi-final – swimming a quicker time than anyone who had swum in the first semi-final.

In the final, Wood split quicker through the butterfly and backstroke legs of the race than in her semi-final and came through strongly with her closing freestyle to pick off another of her competitors to gain another place down the final 50m.

Speaking afterwards, Wood acknowledged that given the huge quality in the field, she was proud to have taken a top five spot, as well as with her semi-final performance.

Abbie Wood is pictured after competing in the 200m IM heats in Paris. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

She said: “I’d rather have been in that semi-final than the other because I might not have pushed as hard and thought I would make it easily and messed it up. It was what I needed and I was glad I was in it.

“Looking at the final line-up, it was crazy, and watching all the times come through throughout the season, it was definitely one of the most competitive races on the female side - so many world record holders, Olympic champions, so to come fifth among all those girls, I really can't complain.

“Holding my composure is something I've really worked on, and just holding my emotions together.

"I love swimming and I want to do it as long as possible, but it's not something I let tear me apart anymore, and I think that's really reflected this week. I'm really proud of myself.”

Canada’s Summer McIntosh took gold with a new Olympic record.

Two days earlier, Wood took part in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay alongside Freya Colbert, Freya Anderson and Lucy Hope, with the team finishing fifth, 10.15 seconds behind Australia who set a new Olympic record of 7:38.08 to take the gold.

Colbert got the team off to a flying start, clocking 1:55.95 on the first leg, while Wood maintained Team GB’s fourth-place at the halfway stage after finishing in 1:56.57.

Anderson recorded a 1:56.15 and Team GB were fifth as Hope took over and she finished in 1:59.56 to maintain that spot.